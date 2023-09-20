Shatta Wale has released a diss track for Stonebwoy amidst issues surrounding both artiste securing the Accra Sports Stadium for their concert in December

In the video, Shatta Wale expressed his grievances and issued a threat to Stonebwoy, similar to what he said in his Facebook Live

Many people noted that the song was a banger despite the harsh lyrics

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has shared an unreleased song dissing his fellow dancehall musician Stonebwoy after it was alleged that his December concert at the Accra Sports Stadium clashed with his.

Shatta Wale drops a diss song for Stonebwoy amidst Accra Sports Stadium brouhaha

This comes after Stonebwoy announced that his December concert will be held on the 22nd, while that of Shatta Wale, on the 25th.

According to Shatta Wale, he would need about three days to mount his huge stage, and Stonebwoy's concert would conflict with his planning.

In a diss song to Stonebwoy, he spoke about his anger towards the 'More Of You' hitmaker. A part of the line in the song says:

I no care. Nothing for this world go make I fear. Keep that same energy for there. Bare chest when I come here. Don't be a meh I go break that leg.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy singing the diss song to Stonebwoy.

Ghanaians react to the video of Shatta Wale's diss song to Stonebwoy

Many people reviewed the song and noted that it was a banger and encouraged Shatta Wale to release the song.

Others also highlighted the Accra Sports Stadium brouhaha ongoing with his fellow dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

@mR_KaY16 said:

This guy koraa Check ein mouth

@Donsarkcess said:

Song is a jam. He for drop am.

@Panshak42168919 said:

Stone too do some oo. December go sweet for Ghana I swear

@mc_mikal said:

It’s 2023, and Shatta is still using the 2016 method of seeking attention.

@KamamDela said:

But he say plenty talk no dey feed account so why he dey talk plenty

@Mennp3gyimee said:

lol sekof stadium dem no take give you nti, you go release diss truck give your fellow man emotional artiste

Stonebwoy subtly takes a swipe at Shatta Wale with an unreleased song

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stonebwoy took a swipe at Shatta Wale with an unreleased song, which he shared on his Twitter page.

The lyrics of the snippet of the song got many Ghanaians thinking that he was subtly jabbing the 'On God' hitmaker.

Many others reviewed the song and stated that it was a banger and encouraged him to release the song.

