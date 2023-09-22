Sharaf Mahama, the son of former president John Dramani Mahama, marked his birthday at an orphanage home in Nsawam

He played musical chairs and engaged in a reading session with the children

The video melted the hearts of many as they hailed him for his kind heart

Sharaf Mahama, the son of former president John Dramani Mahama, celebrated his birthday on September 21, 2023, at the Chance for Children Orphanage Home inside Nsawam.

Sharaf Mahama marks birthday at Chance for Children Orphanage Home

Sharaf Mahama, the son of former president John Dramani Mahama, decided to brighten the smiles of orphanage children on his birthday.

Videos of him playing musical chairs and engaging in a reading session with the children have emerged online.

In a video, the children were overjoyed to have Sharaf Mahama in their midst as they shared insights into a book they read while others flaunted their reading skills by reading to him.

In the musical chairs game, Sharaf Mahama was able to advance in the game, but unfortunately, he was knocked out as he failed to secure a seat.

Below is a video of Sharaf Mahama engaged in a reading session with the children.

Below is a video of Sharaf Mahama playing musical chairs with the children.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the videos

Many people talked about how the video melted their hearts, such that they watched it several times.

They also spoke about how kind Sharaf Mahama is and hailed him for brightening the smiles of the orphaned children.

florence______75 said:

I love how you all are putting smiles on their faces ❤️

therealjessyblue2 said:

Beautiful to watch

ballyqueenbeautystudio said:

This is beautiful to watch

mc_nanapee said:

Musical Chairs is always fun, no matter your age or status

godflyson_ said:

Bless him. Kind heart

brah_kofi said:

I dey feel this guy! Very humble & respectful to anyone regardless.

