Farida Mahama has once again dazzled many social media users with her latest photo

She was seen posing in what looked like a plush apartment while dressed in a white outfit

Farida Mahama rarely posts on her social media page but when she does, many of her followers comment under it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Farida Mahama, the last daughter of former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has yet again mesmerized many in new photos she posted on social media.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Farida Mahama was spotted standing in front of what looked like their home as she basked in grace and beauty.

The former first daughter of the land was seen looking straight into the camera as she posed for the photo.

Photos of Farida Mahama. Source: Instagram/faridamahama

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama was captured wearing a white outfit as she posed for the camera

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She complimented her looks with an expensive-looking gold necklace and sported brown-coloured braided hairstyle known popularly as rasta.

The daughter of ex-president Mahama was showcasing some of her favorite things and people when she posted the photo.

According to the young lady, her favorite food was lasagna - an Italian dish which is a type of pasta made of very wide flat sheets.

She also went on to share a photo with her dad and also posted a video of her brothers having a chat while giggling heartily.

Among other things, she showed off her bedroom and also mentioned her favorite restaurant and foreign country she loved visiting.

Ghanaian lady warms hearts online as she spends day with mentally-ill mother in video

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a pretty Ghanaian lady has warmed the hearts of many people on social media after she was seen in a video spending time with a mentally-ill woman believed to be her mother.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young lady appeared to have left home in search of her mother.

The young lady found the mother in a part of town and decided to spend the day with her - something she probably does often.

Source: YEN.com.gh