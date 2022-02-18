John Mahama's son, Sharaf, has reportedly bought a Jacquemus bag worth around GHC5,000 for Miss Malaika 2020 Jasmine Djang

A video showing Sharaf and Jasmine having fun on getaway and also showing the expensive bag has just surfaced online

The purchase of the bag which is said to be a Valentine's Day gift for Jasmine comes after months of unconfirmed reports that the two were dating

Sharaf Mahama, the third son of former President John Mahama, was recently rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with 2020 Miss Malaika winner Jasmine Djang.

The rumours were sparked after photos of them cozying up to each other at the 2021 Glitz Fashion Week surfaced online.

A new video that has been sighted by YEN.com.gh has given credence to the rumours that Sharaf and Jasmine are dating.

In the video which was recorded from Jasmine's Snapchat and shared on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, the two were seen having fun in what looks like a couple's getaway.

Jasmine and Sharaf ride on jet ski

Riding on jet ski with Sharaf in charge, Jasmine was all over him, hold his neck and standing behind him.

The caption on the video written by Jasmine suggested that she was going to see Sharaf in the evening and was reminding him of how they usually have fun.

"You already known the deal Raffy, see you tonight," she wrote with a red lip emoji.

Jasmine gets expensive Jacquemus bag from Sharaf

The latter part of the video had Jasmine showing off a small designer bag known as Jacquemus.

An insert in the video showed supposed a chat between Jasmine and Sharaf in which she requested the bag as her Valentine's Day gift which he obliged.

She then wrote at the end of the video that there were many other gifts but she was not showing them because of people's prying eyes.

"The rest of the gifts dier I can see my people's eyes dey inside," she said.

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that the very type of Jacquemus Jasmine got is known as El Chiquito sells on Farfetch for 710 dollars (over GHC4,600). Adding delivery, one should pay in excess of GHC5,000.

Sharaf Mahama celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sharaf Mahama had recently turned 24 years old and celebrated in style.

As part of his celebrations, Sharaf has donated equipment and other items to the North Legon Hospital in Accra.

Videos from the donation exercise which surfaced on the internet showed him with his sister, Farida, and others at the hospital.

