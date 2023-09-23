Manifest and Kwaw Kese have been sported at the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organised by Occupy Ghana and the youth

The two musicians in a video were sported marking all black outfit as they added their voices to the clamour for a better Ghana

The OccupyJulorbiHouse protest aims to seek for better governance from the leadership of the country

Renowned Ghanaian musicians Manifest and Kwaw Kese on Sepetember 23, 2023, were spotted at the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organized by Occupy Ghana and the youth. The protest, held on the streets of Accra, saw the two artistes wearing all-black outfits as they lent their voices to the growing chorus demanding better governance in the country.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Manifest and Kwaw Kese could be seen standing side by side with fellow protesters, passionately expressing their concerns about the state of governance in Ghana. Their presence added a unique dimension to the peaceful demonstration, amplifying the voices of citizens who are calling for accountability, transparency, and improved leadership.

The OccupyJulorbiHouse protest has gained significant traction in recent weeks, drawing attention from various segments of society. Its primary goal is to advocate for better governance and urge the country's leadership to address the pressing issues that have long plagued the nation. Citizens have been coming together, demanding reforms in areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic policies.

Ghanaians praise Manifest and Kwaw Kese

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nickirich14 commented:

King behavior from these two

adanseyy wrote:

Man flew all the way from where he was to join the protest, we need more of this from the celebs man #OccupyJulorbiHouse !!!!

LomokoMichelle reacted:

You really acted on your wordsI’m tempted to leave my workplace to come join you guys

Female protesters weep

In a related story, Ghanaian women participating in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest have shared emotional concerns, asking if they must be with men to survive.

These videos shed light on the broader concerns surrounding financial difficulties faced by many in Ghana, underscoring the need for improved economic support systems.

The protest has evolved into a platform where individuals are expressing their concerns and calling for attention to the economic challenges they face.

