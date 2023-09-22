Ghanaian women participating in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest have shared emotional concerns, asking if they must be with men to survive

These videos shed light on the broader concerns surrounding financial difficulties faced by many in Ghana, underscoring the need for improved economic support systems

The protest has evolved into a platform where individuals are expressing their concerns and calling for attention to the economic challenges they face

Some Ghanaian women participating in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest have shared heartfelt videos expressing their anguish and questioning if they must engage in relationships for financial survival amidst their challenging circumstances.

The emotional clips have garnered significant attention on social media platforms. In these videos, these women openly discuss their economic difficulties, emphasising the financial strain that has led them to consider compromising their dignity for monetary support.

Their pleas and emotional expressions seem to express the harsh economic realities experienced by a significant portion of the Ghanaian population.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement initially emerged in response to broader concerns about financial hardships and societal pressures Ghanaians face.

It has evolved into a platform where individuals voice their concerns about economic challenges and call for greater attention to these issues.

How social media users are reacting to the video of OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters crying

These emotional videos have reignited conversations about the need for social and economic support systems to address these issues.

@tilaw_1 said:

School is very necessary if you get the chance just utilize am. Can you tell me they’re educated? No. And for you saying the street. These people aren’t even more than 150 yet you think they’re doing something better.

@ji_kai2 mentioned:

Now let's move to food vendors, koti duro sellers, herbal hospitals, auntie nana, mama effeh, drivers and mates. Everyone go collect for ghana.

@koby_stan commented:

Ebi.. true oooh the way women they do prostitution to feed their family ebi hard oh..This government disappoints me pass anything...The way I dey trust Addo D..

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo claims alleged assault by police officers during solidarity visit

Meanwhile, renowned broadcaster Bridget Otoo has come forward with allegations of assault by personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

Otoo, a Metro TV presenter, reported that she was mistreated by officers at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command during a visit to show support for the suspects detained in connection with the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

According to Otoo, the incident involved the officers forcibly tearing part of her dress, exposing her partially.

Police arrest protesters near Jubilee House during anti-corruption demonstrations

Also, numerous demonstrators en route to the Jubilee House were apprehended by the police on Thursday.

The protests, which took place on September 21, 2023, aimed to spotlight what organizers claim is widespread corruption and mismanagement under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Meanwhile, the police assert that they have obtained a court injunction against the protests, dubbed "OccupyJulorbiHouse."

