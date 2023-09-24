Nana Agradaa is trending on Sunday, September 24, 2023, following claims that she's found a new husband weeks after her divorce

She has been posting a series of videos on social media sharing her views about relationships and other issues

The self-proclaimed evangelist said that her ex, Eric Oduro Koranteng, has been cheating with another lady called Mercy, based in the UK

Self-professed Evangelist, Patricia Asiedu, known popularly as Nana Agradaa, has said just weeks after leaving her husband, she's found a new man willing to settle down with her.

She has accused her ex, Eric Oduro Koranteng, of cheating, alleging that the man of cheating on her with a lady called Mercy Ohemeng.

Nana Agradaa sits on a golden chair in her hall (L) and Agradaa and the man she says she has divorced. Source: Facebook/@Prince Asante.

Addressing the issue in a self-recorded video, Agradaa told her followers that she is too beautiful to be single.

"I got divorced last Sunday, and exactly a week after that someone proposed to me. So, if you are a man and you plan to come to take me, you are late because I’ve already been taken. Every woman deserves love and support," she said.

According to her, she does not have to think or be depressed just because she has divorced.

She said her ex-husband and Mercy, who is said to be based in the UK, have been claiming they were just friends but have been sleeping together.

