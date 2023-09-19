A video of Afia Ahenkan's niece speaking about the unfortunate incident that befell her aunt has gone viral

She revealed that she was pained, especially knowing that the deceased promised her money

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed astonishment at the comment, with some saying it was uncalled for

A relative of the late Afia Ahenkan, the young lady alleged to have been killed by her househelp, has triggered reactions online following a comment she made about the deceased.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady who gave her name as Abena identified herself as the niece of the deceased.

Expressing grief at the unfortunate tragedy, the woman who was clad in a black dress revealed the late businesswoman, prior to her passing, promised her some money.

The young woman revealed that she was optimistic about receiving the money, only to get the news that her aunt was dead.

"This has really worried me. On Sunday, I spoke to her, and she said she was going to give me money on Wednesday. I got to hear of her death on Tuesday. This has really pained me," she said

She appealed to the court to ensure that persons involved in committing the crime would be brought to book.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 130 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians mount the demise of the late Afia Ahenkan

Netizens who reacted to the video took exception to the comment made by the niece of the deceased.

Ruby Kusi-Appouh stated:

All she care about is the Money she didn't get

shynenanayaa

money money black man

Prince the king stated:

U are waiting for the money

DR. MARFO added:

The most important thing for her is the money ooo, but she lots eiii SURO NIPA oooo. She is still thinking about the money

Akosua Boatemaa stated:

so she's concern cos of the money she promised her . people we help tho

John Alister confesses to crime

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Alister has confessed to killing Afia Ahenkan.

Appearing in court, John Alister confessed even though he had not been asked to plead to any charges.

Allister was arraigned before the Asokore Mampong district court, where he asked for leniency following his confession.

