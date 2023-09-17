A video of two mobile money operators sharing their experiences with John Alister has gone viral

The duo accused the 22-year-old of duping them and bolting with their money after he was employed

They revealed that they reported the matter to the police months ago, yet little was done to arrest him

Two mobile money vendors have revealed that they filed a complaint with the police against John Alister three months ago.

Richard Freeman and Collins Ayeh, in two separate interviews with Oheneba Media on YouTube, alleged that the 22-year-old accused of having killed his employer at Sokoban defrauded them after being employed to work as a mobile money vendor in Accra.

In the first interview, Richard Freeman, a former boss of John Alister, revealed he filed a complaint at the Adjiringanor Police Station in July this year after the young man he employed stole an amount in excess of GH¢10,000 on his first day at work.

Collins Ayeh, who corroborated the account of his friend and colleague, said after the case was filed, he did numerous follow-ups with the Police, alleging that the police showed little interest in the matter.

"What hurts me is that the police should have helped in getting John Alister arrested. We never got any update regarding the case for three months. The only time we heard about John Alister was after news broke on social media that he had killed a new employer and bolted with her belongings".

The duo expressed delight that John Alister has been arrested and are hoping that justice will be served.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 18,000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians fume over the actions of John Alister

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video called on the police to ensure that justice is served.

@faustinatabi9695 stated:

I said the same I would not never take this boy as a worker

@Cutie11083 indicated:

The boss needs investigation.

@millicentgyimah6749 added:

God bless you youngman. More blessings on the way. What a good youngman.

Afia Ahenka was a mother of one

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 35-year-old employer, Afia Ahenkan, who was allegedly killed by her house help, was a mother of one.

The victim also has an 11-year-old daughter but is also the wife of a husband based in the UK, who worked tirelessly to support their family.

