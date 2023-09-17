TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu recently went for a swim and shared a video on her Instagram page

The video showed Bintu looking gorgeous and flaunting her famous shape in a green-coloured swimwear

Followers of the TikToker who saw the video were excited by her good looks and praised her in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian socialite and TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, has again turned heads.

Hajia Bintu recently swam at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra and shared a video online.

Hajia Bintu recently went missing Photo source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

The video showed her climbing the ladder out of the swimming pool. She wore a green-coloured swimwear.

The three-piece swimwear fit her famous voluptuous figure, accentuating it perfectly and making her look beautiful.

After moving out of the water, she picked a bottle at a table. Later, the beauty saloon owner went to lie on a sun lounger.

Sharing the video, Hajia Bintu had a little tip about confidence for her fans. For her, confidence makes a person look good.

"Confidence is the new pretty ," she said.

See the video below:

Hajia Bintu Bintu's swimwear video sparks reactions from Ghanaians

The video shared by Hajia Bintu ticked her followers. Many of them were excited by her looks and praised her for it.

efia_odo said:

Curvalicious

boilsjames said:

…I’ll buy anything she puts out lol

bossdray093

She has the perfect body shape.

life_is_good83 said:

All natural and chocolate da*n

marathonmon3y said:

So thiccc n precious hey my black beautiful goddess n queen

boukhreiss said:

I'm jealous when you show the good things queen

Hajia Bintu wears short bodycon in Kumasi and excites Zionfelix and other bloggers

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu became the toast of many bloggers as they recently met for an event in Kumasi.

Wearing bodycon hot pants, Bintu went around hugging Zionfelix, Nkonkonsa, GHHyper, and other people present, getting them excited by her bouncing curves.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions after the videos of the TikToker and the bloggers emerged online.

Videos of Hajia Bintu In swimwear raises concerns about her curves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu had stepped out to have fun with some friends while rocking a crochet swimsuit.

Videos of Bintu flaunting her curves in the swimwear during the hangout sparked reactions as they emerged online.

Some social media users who noticed a bump in the size of her backside questioned the realness of her shape.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh