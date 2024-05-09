A young lady's reaction to Abigail's performance at the audition stages of Britain Got Talent is trending

The young lady shed tears as she narrated how touched she was after learning about the condition of Abigail

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video also shared varied opinions on the matter

A Ghanaian lady living abroad could not contain her tears as she reacted to the video of Abigail and Afronita's performance during the audition stages of Britain Got Talent

Taken to TikTok, the young lady @michellebediakoo filmed herself shedding tears as she tried to convince her followers that she weeps anytime she watches the video.

Ghanaian lady reacts to Abigail's performance Photo credit: @bgt/Instagram @michellebediakoo/TikTOK

Source: UGC

She shared an excerpt of the dancer's performance in which she explained that any time she weeps, it is because she gets so touched after learning about Abigail's condition and that she is living her dream as a dancer.

The adorable video, which has gone viral, has raked in over 15,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video also shared their views about Abigail's rise to fame

Rachael reacted:

I cried too

BLVCK BOY indicated:

I was thinking Simon would give them a Golden buzzer.They did really good

Miss Akoto Bamfo added:

the way she hugs Abigail like

Ms_Budu replied:

The only thing that helped me not drop a tear was the fact that I watched it in public. Got goosebumps throughout. She’s done so well for herself

@NanaWhiaphe added:

I literally felt God’s glory ,goosebumps all over oo.If God is for you who can be against youuuu!!!

Ms.Becca added:

When Abigail wanted to cry this is soooo touching

Miss Apau stated:

When I saw people comment that they cried I thought they were exaggerating till I also watched and saw myself crying

Abigail delights over her performance at BGT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abigail Dromo got emotional as she watched her recent performance at the Britain Got Talent surfaced.

The video showed Abigail on a sofa with a laptop on her lap, watching the video of herself and Afronita exhibiting some dance moves.

Initially, she acted calm by smiling but soon started to dance excitedly over the judges' reaction.

Source: YEN.com.gh