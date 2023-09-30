Afia Schwarzenegger, in a video, got angry when she got to her property and saw Alan Kyerematen's flyer posted on it

The controversial actress disrespectfully knocked Alan's image several times and tore down the poster aggressively

Afia said she would not tolerate any politician's poster being placed on her property and said she would do the same for every political figure's flyer she finds

Well-known Ghanaian actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, in a video, expressed her strong displeasure upon discovering a political flyer affixed to her property.

Afia Schwarzenegger Tears Down Politician's Flyer Posted On Her Property Photo Source: queenafiashwarzenegger

Source: TikTok

The video captured her angrily voicing her objections to the presence of the flyer, which featured the image of prominent political figure and presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen.

In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger could be seen visibly upset, addressing the situation with passion. She did not mince her words as she vehemently criticized the placement of the political flyer, going so far as to disrespectfully knock on Alan Kyerematen's image several times before aggressively tearing down the poster.

Afia Schwarzenegger made it clear that she would not tolerate any politician's promotional materials being posted on her property without her consent. She vowed to take similar actions against any political figure's flyers or posters that she comes across in the future.

Afia Schwarzenegger causes massive stir

Many followers of the actress agreed with her decision and showed their support in the comment section of the video.

@Miss Sandy said:

Eiiiiii Afia she doesn't want peace

Reen❤️ reacted:

By now the man is feeling dizzy koto nkoaa 10billion eiib)ne b3n

user3066872038955abenad5 commented:

The wo y3 foon part Eii mummy

little sweet said:

my mom never fails those saying she no wan peace who asked Dem post on her property. read de caption Biko you can't post without notice

