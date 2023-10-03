Obaapa Gladys, the singer behind the viral Cobra song, in a hilarious video, showed off the trade mark stance for the song

The musician, who was dressed in a pink lace outfit, shaped her hand like a cobra and took a Kung Fu-like stance

The stance had many people in the comment section laughing hard at the funny stance, dropping funny reactions

Obaapa Gladys showing off cobra pose Photo Source: obaapagladys

Source: TikTok

Dressed in a pink lace outfit, Obaapa Gladys unleashed her inner cobra, adopting a Kung Fu-like stance that had TikTok users laughing.

In the video, Obaapa Gladys expertly shaped her hand to mimic a cobra's head, complete with imaginary fangs, while her other hand took on a martial arts-like stance. The combination of her funny facial expressions and her exaggerated cobra stance had her fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

The video's comment section was ablaze with funny reactions from viewers who could not contain their amusement. Obaapa Gladys' Cobra song has become a viral sensation because of its funny lyrics and her unique vocals. Ghanaians have created memes and funny videos out of the song.

Obaapa Gladys Cobra stance sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Obaapa Gladys thanks Ghanaians

In a related story, Obaapa Gladys, the composer of hit gospel record Cobra, has thanked Ghanaians for the support they have shown her music.

The singer's song went viral on social media, especially on TikTok, because of its funny lyrics and Obaapa's unique vocals.

The tune started a trend where social media users used the song to create funny videos depicting the message behind the song.

Source: YEN.com.gh