Cobra Song: Obaapa Gladys Shows Off Hilarious Pose As Her Hit Song Trends, Video Gets Many Laughing
- Obaapa Gladys, the singer behind the viral Cobra song, in a hilarious video, showed off the trade mark stance for the song
- The musician, who was dressed in a pink lace outfit, shaped her hand like a cobra and took a Kung Fu-like stance
- The stance had many people in the comment section laughing hard at the funny stance, dropping funny reactions
Obaapa Gladys, the singer behind the viral Cobra song, unveiled her trademark stance for her song, which left fans in stitches.
Dressed in a pink lace outfit, Obaapa Gladys unleashed her inner cobra, adopting a Kung Fu-like stance that had TikTok users laughing.
In the video, Obaapa Gladys expertly shaped her hand to mimic a cobra's head, complete with imaginary fangs, while her other hand took on a martial arts-like stance. The combination of her funny facial expressions and her exaggerated cobra stance had her fans rolling on the floor with laughter.
The video's comment section was ablaze with funny reactions from viewers who could not contain their amusement. Obaapa Gladys' Cobra song has become a viral sensation because of its funny lyrics and her unique vocals. Ghanaians have created memes and funny videos out of the song.
Obaapa Gladys Cobra stance sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users
Director Vision ❤ said:
This song needs a remix with a nice afro amapiano with a mainstream artist on top.....
akuoko_serwaa1 commented:
Try do do videos with the song rather than talking alone. The song makes sense
Styled_by_sky wrote:
Madam cobra please mawu camera nu eni endawo may3 wei
piesie198 reacted:
)baapa Gradys AKA madam cobra
Ani ❤said:
obaa Gradys nyame nhyria bebreee for the cobla song
Obaapa Gladys thanks Ghanaians
In a related story, Obaapa Gladys, the composer of hit gospel record Cobra, has thanked Ghanaians for the support they have shown her music.
The singer's song went viral on social media, especially on TikTok, because of its funny lyrics and Obaapa's unique vocals.
The tune started a trend where social media users used the song to create funny videos depicting the message behind the song.
