NDC's Phylis Naa Koryoo Okunor delivered a charged speech during the OccupyBoG demonstrations held on October 3

The opposition party's parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya East said because of the harsh economic situation nursing mothers are unable to provide baby formulas and diapers

She has urged the Akufo-Addo government to formulate and implement policies that will make life worth living for nursing mothers

NDC paralimentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Phylis Naa Koryoo Okunor has lamented what she says is the high cost of baby diapers and formula in Ghana presently.

Addressing nursing mothers who took part in the mammoth OccupyBoG demonstration on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the outspoken parliamentary aspirant said the harsh economic situation makes it impossible for nursing mothers to provide nutritious meals for their newborns.

The OccupyBoG demonstration was organised by her party and other political and civil society organisations to demand the sacking of the central bank Governor Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies for losses in 2022, as well as the timing of a project to construct a new HQ for the Bank.

Phylis Naa Koryoo Okunor speaking during the protests (R) and a stock image depicting baby formula. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@neli.osman

"We nursing mothers are really suffering. We can't buy Pampers and because of that our babies walk about without anything to soak their urine...they are naked...and so when they soil themselves we have to use water. We can't buy diapers for our babies," she said in a charged speech delivered in Twi.

According to her, some mothers have resorted to feeding their babies gari and salt because they can't buy baby formula.

"Our children are becoming mal-nourished," she added.

Naa Koryoo Okunor said even at hospitals and clinics vaccinations the help infants to fight killer childhood diseases have become rare.

The brave female politician stated further that under the Nana Akufo-Addo government, many families have become impoverished due to economic mismanagement.

She has called on the government to formulate and implement policies geared towards making life worth living for nursing mothers, especially, but also Ghanaians in general.

NDC MPs blast BoG boss for swerving them during demo

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that the Minority in Parliament accused the Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison of disrespect.

Addison did not show up to meet the Minority Members of Parliament planning to petition at his office.

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, called the governor a coward because of his absence.

BoG Governor Ernest Addison compares protesting NDC MPs to hooligans

In yet another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that BoG Governor Dr Ernest Addison responded forcefully to the recently held OccupyBoG demonstration.

According to him, MPs who took part in the protests behaved like hooligans because there were better ways they could have dealt with their concerns.

He also stated that the call for him to step down as central bank Governor is untenable because it will not happen.

