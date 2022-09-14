Renowned record label Frimprince Productions has terminated its contract with Gospel singer Diana Asamoah after 22 years

The contract detailed some terms and conditions which some Ghanaians term as harsh even after the 'Anopa Wim' crooner appended her signature

Many Ghanaians have expressed diverse opinions regarding the contract with many wondering why she signed it

Ghanaian gospel singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has officially terminated her contract with her label, Frimprince Production.

This comes after the 'Tetelesta' hitmaker parted ways with the company after spending about 22 years with them.

Per the terms of the contract, Diana Asamoah will not be able to refer to Mr Anane Frimpong as her Executive Producer. She would also not have access to her Facebook page, 'The Evangelist Diana Asamoah'.

She is also not allowed to use the Frimprince logo on any of her future projects including music videos, events, or any other occasion if the need arises.

The contract further stated that the label will also disaffiliate themselves from the much-aniticipated concert dubbed, 'Abba Father', as well as any accounts bearing the Mabowodin brand.

The contract also noted that the label would continue to have absolute rights over all the songs which were recorded under the label.

The contract between Diana Asamoah and her label sparks reactions from netizens

Details of the contract have spewed massive reactions from Ghanaians as some deem the contract as harsh. Others also critique Diana Asamoah's signature on the document.

frytolthebartender:

Her signature is straight from mountains

_maame.dzifa:

Her signature though

ab_discretion:

Was she under duress? Did she even understand the write up?

sweetiepatti:

I don't believe she signed to THAT! Is ridiculous especially her Facebook page and songs metchewwwww

efua_sagoe:

The pressure is getting wersaaa ‘

_.gandhii:

But seizing the Facebook account dierr it's too extreme tho

afia___amponsah1:

She actually signed to dis! Eiii anaaa she didn’t get any translation boi

