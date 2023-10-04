Tracey Boakye, in an Instagram post, celebrated her kid brother Leon Appiah as he turned 26

The actress shared a throwback photo of herself and Leon when they were kids, alongside a photo of him all grown up

Followers of the actress, especially the ladies, could not get over Leon's handsomeness and admired him

Popular actress Tracey Boakye took to her Instagram account on Sunday to celebrate her younger brother, Leon Appiah, as he marked his 26th birthday. In a touching post, the actress shared a heartwarming throwback photo of herself and Leon as children, side by side, with a current picture of her brother as a grown man.

The Instagram post quickly garnered attention, with many of Tracey's followers expressing their best wishes for Leon on his special day. However, it wasn't just the birthday wishes that flooded the comments section but also the admiration for Leon's striking good looks.

Tracey's post showed the strong sibling bond between the two as they smiled brightly in the old photograph, capturing a precious moment from their childhood. In the current photo, Leon looked mature and handsome, showing how much he had grown over the years.

.Tracye Boakye's brother gets ladies drooling

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

Please who is wearing that uniform asking for a friend

gloriaosarfo commented:

He's been FINE from childhood Happy blessed birthday to him❤

wasty359 said:

Do u r brother needs maid❤️❤️❤️I’m available for every duty including night duties Happy birthday to him

rachael_quainoo reacted:

Pls am available for any akumaa duties happy birthday dear

pure_gold48 commented:

@tracey_boakye is your bro single asking for a friend

Tracey Boakye shows Ohemaa Mercy love

In another story, Actress Tracey Boakye put smiles on the face of gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy as the latter celebrated her 46th birthday.

Mrs Badu Ntiamoah sent a birthday cake to the house of the 'Aseda' hitmaker's residence, and she was overjoyed when she discovered money hidden in it.

Many people admired Tracey Boakye's kind heart as they watched Ohemaa Mercy's reaction in awe.

