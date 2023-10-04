Efia Odo has shared a new intriguing photo of herself, triggering numerous reactions from fans

The new photo was published on X, formerly Twitter, as a response to a fan's request on the platform

This has left several other desperate fans shooting their shots in hopes that they will attract a similar gesture

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo, real name, Andrea Owusu, has fulfilled a fan's request on X formerly Twitter.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the fan asked for Efia Odo to quote a post he made with her photo. He wanted to use the photo as his pinned profile post on the X platform.

Efia Odo promptly responded with an alluring selfie which has left many netizens in awe.

Efia Odo makes fans jealous after granting the request of a fan who wanted her photo Photo source: X/EfiaOdo1

Efia Odo is a woman of the people

Not many renowned Ghanaian celebrities engage with their admirers as Efia does. Her prompt response to this fan's request is one of many instances.

Her stint with the recently staged Occupy Julorbi House protest was another. Her voice online during the protest and her presence on the grounds garnered significant traction.

The 'Freak' hitmaker even spoke to the media calling out colleague celebrities and urging them to be at the forefront, and not just behind their keyboards.

In 2021, Efia was also arrested by the police together with several other campaigners who had joined the FixtheCountry demonstration in Accra. The actress was granted bail on the same day after a three-hour interrogation session by the police on why she and the other protestors decided to picket in front of the law court with placards.

Efia Odo seems to have given many netizens a treat with her new photo on X, formerly Twitter.

@_JeffersonCFC confessed

girl your eyes! your eyes! your stare! i’m buzzing

@texturebrown4 commented

Love de tatts on your arms .. She’s a pretty,she’s a beauty. Girl you my snowfall n am ur frankenstein

@Cocoatea57 added

This Blessing is a Top Notch. Whaaaaaaaaat

The American-born Ghanaian artiste and actress was recently in the news for her striking new hairstyle. Yen.com.gh reported that her new Boho knotless braids cost a whopping GHS 2.4k.

Source: YEN.com.gh