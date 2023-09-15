Actress Tracey Boakye put smiles on the face of gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy as the latter celebrated her 46th birthday

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy was overjoyed when actress Tracey Boakye gifted her a birthday cake with money to celebrate her 46th birthday.

Tracey Boakye gifts Ohemaa Mercy a birthday cake with money

To celebrate her dear friend on her 46th birthday, Tracey Boakye gifted Ohemaa Mercy a birthday cake.

In the cake were several GH¢50 and GH¢100 notes covered with a clear rubber and arranged inside the cake.

Upon receiving the cake, the Ote Me Mu hitmaker pulled the money one after the other as they were tapped together. She praised the Kumawood actress and thanked her for making her day special.

Reacting to the heartwarming video, Tracey Boakye wrote:

Aaaawwww amen

Below is a video of Ohemaa Mercy's reaction after she was gifted a cake fileld with money by Tracey Boakye.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people in the comment section showered Tracey Boakye with praises and thanked her for making Ohemaa Mercy's day special.

Others also talked about how beautiful Ohemaa Mercy looked in the video.

lucy_wane said:

I’m going to help her count

traceyboakyelovely_daughter said:

God bless you Queen ❤️❤️❤

yaa_ruthie said:

@tracey_boakye we love you ❤️❤️

traceyboakyegirl said:

God bless u Mrs ❤️

adjoakesewaakesse said:

God bless you abundantly @tracey_boakye

iamakinggh said:

Herh. Ohemaa Mercy fine ooo eiii. ❤️

Ohemaa Mercy celebrated her 46th birthday with Tracey Boakye and other stars

YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Mercy marked her 46th birthday in style as family, friends and celebrities surrounded her at her plush residence.

A video posted by actress Tracey Boakye showed Ohemaa Mercy cutting her huge birthday cake and eating a piece with the knife in her hand.

Source: YEN.com.gh