Lil Win and Akrobeto, in a video, visited Nana Ama McBrown in her home, and the three legendary movie stars spent time together

In the video, the three stars jammed to Lil Win's Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, which features ace singer Lasmid

The three superstars were seated in McBrown's living room and were all smiles as they listened to the melodious tune

Ghanaian movie stars Lil Win and Akrobeto, in a video, paid a visit to McBrown's abode. The legendary trio spent quality time together, creating a memorable experience that has left fans beaming with joy.

Lil Win, Akrobeto and McBrown Photo Source: officiallilweezy

Source: TikTok

In the video that quickly went viral on social media app TikTok, the three stars were seen seated comfortably in McBrown's living room. They were all smiles and looked genuinely happy to be in each other's company.

What made this gathering even more special was the support for Lil Win's music, as they jammed to his newly released song, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, featuring talented singer Lasmid. The catchy tune brought even more energy and joy to the room as they happily danced to it. For many netizens, it was heartwarming to witness the three Kumawood icons letting loose and enjoying each other's company.

Lil Win, McBrown and Akrobeto warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Abena_Golds said:

three of u in a movie where Akros is lilwin and Nana Amas father

Samuel Obroni commented:

I just love the mood SUCCESS AND UNITY IS VERY VERY POWERFUL MAY WE ALL BE SUCCESSFUL N UNITED

spidydegamer__ reacted:

Nana Ama still your not afraid of NIMO@ABAN BOSEA part 3 God bless you weezy

mrmalykaoffice said:

When Legend meet we call it LEGENDARY

Lil Win eats beans and plantain

In another story, Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok account, ate the Ghanaian delicacy, beans and plantain, fondly called gobɛ.

In the video, the actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited and admired the actor's humility.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh