Prominent Ghanaian personalities graced the traditional marriage of the daughter of business founder Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The lavish ceremony between Mandy and her sweetheart, George, happened at her father's East Legon residence on Thursday, October 5

Heartwarming videos of the high-profile people who attended the opulent customary marriage have surfaced

Business founder Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter married at a lavish ceremony that brought together some of Ghana's prominent people.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong and her lover, George, tied the knot at her father's East Legon residence on Thursday, October 5.

Osei Kwame Despite, Ibrahim Mahama, and others attend wedding of Ofori Sarpong's daughter.

The presence of high-profile business people such as Dr Osei Kwame 'Despite', Ibrahim Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Jacob Caesar aka Nana Cheddar, Fadda Dickson, Dr Kofi Abban, and all members of the East Legon Executive Club was one of the event's highlights.

Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong and former Chief of Staff Dr Juluis Debrah also graced the occasion.

Apart from the business owners and politicians, famous showbiz and media figures such as Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), Abeiku Santana, Adjetey Anang, MOG, Emmy Africa CEO Kojo Soboh, MzGee, and others were there.

Following the customary marriage, videos of these celebrities in their pricey outfits, having fun, and connecting with their peers have inundated the internet. YEN.com.gh selected some for your viewing.

1. Dr Osei Kwame 'Despite' and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong arrive at the latter's daughter's traditional marriage

The duo rocked regal, coordinating Kente for the occasion.

2. Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama

Prominent business owner Ibrahim Mahama appears at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter's engagement.

3. Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako

When businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar, born Nana Kwame Bediako, arrived at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter's customary marriage.

4. Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Hon Kennedy Agyapong at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter's engagement.

Osei Kwame Despite and his family

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Despite Media Group founder Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his beautiful family were present to support Dr Ofori Sarpong as his daughter tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The Despite family wore distinctive Kente and white ensembles for the traditional ceremony between Mandy Ofori Sarpong and her groom, George.

A plethora of Ghanaian media personalities, including Freedom Jacob Caesar, Adjetey Anang, President Akufo-Addo's secretary, Nana Fynn, Hajia Mona, Mzgee, Abeiku Santana, other business executives graced the event with their best fashion foot forward.

