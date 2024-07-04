Ghana's Afro-dance collective DWP Academy recently performed at the Tema Senior High School

The high school students couldn't have enough of the presence and performance of the viral star

A video of their last moment in school as they left the school has surfaced online

Ghana's DWP Dance Academy has fast become an incubator of the country's most viral online personalities with their high-end brand associations and big-time influencer deals.

The DWP stars continue to recruit more young Ghanaians into their fanbase with their consistent high school performances.

The dance creators, including Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, Championrolie, and Demzy Baye, recently performed at the Tema Senior High School.

The school, which appears to be the alma mater of the academy's co-founder, Afrobeast, was intrigued to welcome the dancers on stage.

The students were stunned by DWP Academy's performance, which also came with a launch of Championrolie and Demzy Baye's new song, I Can.

In one video, the high school students mobbed the DWP stars as they signed out, hustling for the stars' shirts as a parting gift.

Fans react to DWP Academy's stint in Tema

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to DWP Academy's performance in Temasco.

obi_lisa2 said:

Demzy don turn bouncer ,wat can love not do. Pls kiss be careful with our queen pls

ifiegarnett noted:

Presido my love and respect for you has gone off the roof. Thank you for all that you do to keep the queen safe

funmilayo8396 commented:

Demzy I respect you more for protecting the queen the way those children will have gathered her I think she will be able to get out from them ❤️❤️

DWP stars lose their cool at the National Theatre

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancers from the DWP Academy had been spotted rooting for Biskit from the DWP Academy at the National Theatre.

Biskit's journey to becoming the Talented Kidz Season 15 winner thrived on the hard work and consistent efforts of DWP Academy stars Endurance Grand and Real Cesh.

The DWP stars shared their admiration for the new winner and hailed Endurance Grand, who is currently in Berlin for her first international dance assignment.

