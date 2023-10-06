MzGee met Ghanaian business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong at a wedding and decided to take a picture with them

They looked stunning in their outfits as they smiled beautifully in the video

Many people spoke about MzGee's gorgeous look, while others noticed how nervous she looked

United Showbiz host MzGee met Ghanaian business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong at the wedding of the daughter of the latter.

MzGee, Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong in photos. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa @iammzgee

MzGee hangs out with Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Media personality MzGee met Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong at the wedding of Mandy Ofori Sarpong, who happens to be the daughter of the latter.

A video of all three of them taking a picture surfaced online as they all beamed with smiles.

MzGee slayed in a white long-sleeved corset gown made of tulle fabric that matched her skin tone and a white lace fabric. Despite and Ofori Sarpong looked casual as they wore t-shirts with bottoms.

Video of MzGee hanging out with Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong at the wedding of the daughter of the latter.

Ghanaians shared their views on the video

Many people were excited that MzGee finally got to meet Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite and hang out with them.

Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked and noticed that she was nervous when taking the picture with them.

anasewaa9 said:

We are aware wae ,, iot won’t solve the hardship in the country

khenstone said:

Dr Despite didn’t wear the shorts some

abigail.n.hayford said:

The corset is corseting her breathe innn hmmmm asemooo

don_ligis said:

She's nervous

nateki_couture said:

Nice one

feliciaheddy said:

Gorgeous

Three of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons spotted at a wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that three of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons were spotted at the traditional wedding of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, on October 5, 2023.

The sons captured in the video were Saahene Osei, Ernest Ofori Osei and Osei Kwame Junior. They wore matching white short-sleeved shirts and trousers, all in white.

