MzGee Hangs Out With Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong And Dr Osei Kwame Despite At A Wedding In Video
- MzGee met Ghanaian business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong at a wedding and decided to take a picture with them
- They looked stunning in their outfits as they smiled beautifully in the video
- Many people spoke about MzGee's gorgeous look, while others noticed how nervous she looked
United Showbiz host MzGee met Ghanaian business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong at the wedding of the daughter of the latter.
MzGee hangs out with Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong
Media personality MzGee met Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong at the wedding of Mandy Ofori Sarpong, who happens to be the daughter of the latter.
A video of all three of them taking a picture surfaced online as they all beamed with smiles.
MzGee slayed in a white long-sleeved corset gown made of tulle fabric that matched her skin tone and a white lace fabric. Despite and Ofori Sarpong looked casual as they wore t-shirts with bottoms.
Video of MzGee hanging out with Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong at the wedding of the daughter of the latter.
Ghanaians shared their views on the video
Many people were excited that MzGee finally got to meet Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite and hang out with them.
Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked and noticed that she was nervous when taking the picture with them.
anasewaa9 said:
We are aware wae ,, iot won’t solve the hardship in the country
khenstone said:
Dr Despite didn’t wear the shorts some
abigail.n.hayford said:
The corset is corseting her breathe innn hmmmm asemooo
don_ligis said:
She's nervous
nateki_couture said:
Nice one
feliciaheddy said:
Gorgeous
Three of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons spotted at a wedding
YEN.com.gh reported that three of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons were spotted at the traditional wedding of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, on October 5, 2023.
The sons captured in the video were Saahene Osei, Ernest Ofori Osei and Osei Kwame Junior. They wore matching white short-sleeved shirts and trousers, all in white.
