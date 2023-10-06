Dr Osei Kwame Despite's wife was among the well-dressed dignitaries at Dr. Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding

Madame Ewurama wore a simple white mesh dress and beautiful hairstyle at the luxurious wedding ceremony

Some social media users have complimented the wealthy couple for inspiring them with their love story

The chief executive officer of Despite Media Group Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and his beautiful family were present to support Dr Ofori Sarpong as his daughter tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The Despite family wore distinctive kente and white ensembles for the traditional ceremony between Mandy Ofori Sarpong and George.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong look dapper in kente outfits. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

A plethora of Ghanaian media personalities, including Freedom Jacob Caesar, Adjetey Anang, President Akuffo-Addo's secretary, Nana Fynn, Hajia Mona, Mzgee, Abeiku Santana, other business executives graced the event with their best fashion foot forward.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong look regal in matching kente outfit

Ghanaian millionaires Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and the bride's father, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, looked dapper in matching kente ensembles for the customary ceremony.

The business mogul looked classy in black sunglasses as they sat in the front row with their beautiful wives.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's wife, Madame Ewurama, looks elegant in a white dress

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's wife is trending on social media as she stunned in a gorgeous outfit at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding.

Mrs Osei wore a white long-sleeve turtleneck corseted dress with tassel sleeves. She looked stunning in an elegant side-parted frontal hairstyle neatly tied to the back.

She looked fabulous in a different set of gold earrings to complete her glamorous look.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter and her husband look stunning in custom-sed kente outfits for their traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong made a bold fashion statement with her splendid kente gown and flawless curly hairstyle.

The handsome groom dressed like a royal in a kente wrap styled with a gold jewellery set and crown.

Some social media users have commented on a video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his lovely wife at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ravishing_luksgh stated:

Have you noticed how soft and modest these rich men's wives are?

Miami. The old boy said:

Only Kwamena, the carpenter, wants a lady with big nyash

Monalisa_amoakohemaa stated:

My lookalikeoh, when I become rich, I will be stunning

bells_electronics stated:

60 years man paa looking like 40 yr old man , herrr aboa sika paaa

_godiskinq stated:

Love is sweet oo, But when money enters, love is sweeter

degolden_tilly stated:

I gracefully tape into this blessing Amen

divine_attitude stated:

This woman is looking younger every time

scorpion_5366 stated:

Despite is looking decent and intelligent today. I like that, Gorgeous wife, though ❤️

