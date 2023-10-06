Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong, recently celebrated her engagement in a lavish traditional ceremony attended by many

A video from the event has gone viral, showing the groom discreetly licking his lips while admiring his wife's figure

The video has generated mixed responses, with some finding the gesture endearing and others interpreting it as flirtatious

Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong, celebrated her engagement with her partner in a grand traditional ceremony held on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The event, attended by numerous well-wishers, showcased Ghana's rich cultural traditions and heritage. Amidst the festivities, a video from the ceremony has gained significant attention and gone viral.

In the video, the groom was caught discreetly licking his lips while admiringly gazing at his wife's figure.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter and her newly-wedded husband Photo credit: keleplus

This subtle yet suggestive gesture has sparked discussions and reactions across social media platforms.

Viewers' responses to the video have varied, with some finding the groom's actions endearing and playful, while others have interpreted it as a more flirtatious expression of affection.

This has added an intriguing layer to an already opulent engagement ceremony, leaving people intrigued and engaged in discussions about the couple's connection and dynamics.

Tina Ty Ler said:

see how he is looking at herloveeeeee

Ginas Glitz commented:

So you people couldn’t invite me to the wedding?? What wrong did I do?

Abena Berla stated:

The admiration is everything ❤️

Nana❤️Akua mentioned:

The way he is looking at her❤️

The opulent traditional wedding showcases rich culture and affluence

Meanwhile, the traditional wedding ceremony was a splendid blend of culture and opulence, as showcased by various videos gathered by YEN.com.gh from social media platforms.

Osei Kwame Despite playfully identifies as a chop bar operator at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding

Also, during the wedding of Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of his close friend Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Osei Kwame Despite shared a lighthearted moment when the microphone was passed around for guests to introduce themselves.

The multi-millionaire playfully introduced himself as a chop bar operator and a Neat Fufu vendor, eliciting laughter from the audience.

