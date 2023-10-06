A video of Kojo Forex flaunting GH¢200,000 has got tongues wagging on social media

He explained in the video that he withdrew the amount to convince himself that he was rich

Many people who saw the video praised him, with others asking for financial support

Kojo Forex, a Ghanaian forex trader, is trending on social media after he decided to put his opulence on display once again.

This time around, a video of the young man, which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed him seated in a vehicle with bundles of cedis notes on his lap.

Acting all bossy and wearing a bright smile, the young man took time to remove the bundles of GH¢200, GH¢100 and GH¢50 notes from a rubber bag.

He revealed in the caption of the video that he opted to withdraw an amount of GH¢200,000 in order to convince himself that he is rich.

"When you have to casually withdraw cash of over 200,000 cedis to feel Rich"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4,000 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video showered praise on him, whereas others also appealed for financial support

khwesiarthur stated:

pls I need help for school abeg u pls

MaeJaah reacted:

out of everything you do. leaving that hair like that motivates me alot.

LittleCardo

Withdrawing 200k to do what?

❤️GH SPARROW indicated:

I tap ur blessing in Jesus name

Chesang Mercy566 added:

enjoy your fruits, trading is a process

Fred Frostie reacted:

Chairman abeg put brother man on,we don dey streets top keep

Isaac Aboagye stated:

I reject poverty...chaiii

Man sprays cash on students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young man Enokay, a student at the University of Ghana, grabbed headlines after a video of him displaying his opulence in public went viral.

It happened at the University of Ghana as a group of young boys, apparently his fellow students, swarmed his car, demanding that he give them money.

Without hesitance, Enokay then sprayed cash on the boys, after which he drove off.

