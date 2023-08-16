Lil Win, in a hilarious video, ate his son's food and made fun of him as he pretended to be feeding him

In the video, the actor took spoons of rice to feed the little boy, but as the morsel of food got near the young boy's open mouth Lil Win tricked him and swallowed the rice

The actor kept teasing his little one with the food, which got many of his TikTok followers laughing at his antics

Ghanaian comedian and actor Lil Win has got netizens laughing with a hilarious video where he pulled a prank on his young son during mealtime. The clip, shared on his TikTok account, has garnered a flurry of laughs and reactions from his delighted followers.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win and his son Photo Source: officiallilwinwezzy

In the video, Lil Win was engaged in a playful and mischievous act. Holding a spoonful of rice, he pretends to feed his adorable son. As the spoon inches closer to the little one's eager mouth, the witty actor playfully backs away, eating the food himself. This unexpected twist in the feeding routine caught the young boy off guard, leaving a look of confusion on his face.

Lil Win continued his foodie antics, luring his son with every spoonful, only to disappoint him by munching the food each time.

The light-hearted prank amused Lil Win's online audience. The video garnered thousands of likes, shares, and comments within hours of posting. Netizens flooded the comment section with laughter emojis and words of appreciation for the actor's playful parenting style.

Lil Win and his son spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ramsdear said:

If it would have been ur ex wife child , by now u are trending

Itzme commented:

Who saw the boy face after the second one

Snr. Culture reacted:

The president of omofia is showing us his true character be careful not to vote for him oooo

Lil Win plays with his wife

In a similar story, Ghanaian actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, carried him on her back in an adorable video.

While on her back, they sang Legendary highlife musician Nana Acheampong's hit song Nanka Ebeye Den.

Many people said that she would not have carried Lil Win on her back if it were not for his wealth.

Source: YEN.com.gh