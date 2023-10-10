Onua TV/FM presenter Felicia Osei turned many heads online with the outfits she slayed in for her birthday photoshoot

She rocked mini skirts, black tops and varsity bomber jackets in both looks as she flaunted her fine legs and curves

Incredible Zigi, Asantewaa and many of her followers on Instagram celebrated her in the comments section

TikTok star turned media presenter Felicia Abena Osei turned a year older on October 10, 2023, and she celebrated by sharing beautiful pictures on her Instagram page.

Felicia Osei in her birthday outfits. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei marks her birthday in gorgeous outfits

In one of her birthday pictures, wore a plain brown mini skirt and a black top and covered up with a creamy-white varsity bomber jacket and boots.

For her second look, Felicia Osei wore a patterned mini-skirt with a black top and a red varsity bomber jacket. She wore a black pair of boots to match this look.

The Onua TV/FM presenter gave different poses in the pictures while flaunting her curves and fine legs.

Carousel post of Felicia Osei's birthday pictures.

TV3 Ghana celebrating their presenter, Felicia Osei, with a touching message on Instagram.

Many celebrated Felicia Osei as she marked her birthday

Award-winning dancer Incredible Zigi, TikTok star Asantewaa and many others wished Felicia Osei well as she turned a year older.

incrediblezigi said:

❤️Happy birthday

_asantewaaaa_ said:

Happy birthday sis❤️

securenation_ said:

Happy birthday odo October babes, they rock

benedicta685955 said:

Happy birthday to you sweedy more of everything you wish for

yaababy_kessewaa said:

Happy birthday Flourish and live long Fel

kwabenascares_90 said:

Happy birthday God bless you. All bills on Akwasi today

joyceannoryeboah said:

Happy birthday to the best sports journalist in the world

afiasafosoronko said:

Happy Blessed Birthday Fre BabyAge Gracefully Beautiful

sar_cobbywane said:

Happy birthday Felicia today Akwasi will surprise you special

