Dr Ofori Sarpong Daughter's Wedding: Tracy Osei Stuns In Pearly Lace Dress And Charming Hairstyle
- Tracy Osei was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding
- The mother-of-twins wore classy outfits designed by her fashion brand at the plush multi-day wedding celebration
- Tracy Osei's husband looked like a royal in fashionable outfits that men planning to wed this year can replicate at their wedding ceremonies
Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei looked glamorous in stylish dresses at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding over the weekend.
The beautiful wife of Kennedy Osei, one of the handsome sons of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, wore an orange corseted lace dress creatively designed with pearly stones for the reception party.
Tracy Osei looked elegant in a Barbie-inspired ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup to compliment her look as she posed with her husband and Despite Media's Fadda Dickson.
Ghanaians blast Felicia Osei's tailor for using wrong measurements to sew dress after stealing the design
To celebrate her husband's birthday, Tracy Osei shared these lovely photos on social media with this caption;
My KING, As you begin this new year, I pray for open heavens over your life. Good health, long life, wealth. May God supply all your needs according to his riches in glory. Happy birthday Okunu pa! M’ade pa, Kofi Asante ❤️❤️❤️
Ghanaian lawyer Kennedy Osei looked regal in a classy black ensemble with gold butterfly embellishments that he paired with a matching Mobutu hat.
The General Manager of Despite Media Group, Kennedy Osei's outfits for Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding were designed by his wife, Tracy Osei.
Check out the photos below;
Tracy Osei looks ethereal in a white lace dress at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding
Ghanaian fashion influencer Tracy Osei looked exquisite in a white sleeveless dress and a stunning gele at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding ceremony.
Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter Mandy looks radiant in corseted kente as she poses with her beautiful sisters
Tracy Osei wore expensive designer shoes that matched her clutch purse at the reception party.
Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's stunning look at Dr Ofori Sarpong's wedding
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Dr Ofori Sarpong's Daughter Walks Down The Aisle In White Corseted Gown
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the daughter of Dr Ofori Sarpong, who has captured Ghanaians' hearts with her bridal style as she dons a white corseted gown with 3D flowers for her white wedding.
Mandy Ofori Sarpong looked sophisticated in subtle makeup and a beautiful frontal hairdo for her traditional and white wedding ceremony.
At their lavish wedding, Mandy and George Locher couldn't stop looking at each other.
