Tracy Osei was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding

The mother-of-twins wore classy outfits designed by her fashion brand at the plush multi-day wedding celebration

Tracy Osei's husband looked like a royal in fashionable outfits that men planning to wed this year can replicate at their wedding ceremonies

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei looked glamorous in stylish dresses at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding over the weekend.

The beautiful wife of Kennedy Osei, one of the handsome sons of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, wore an orange corseted lace dress creatively designed with pearly stones for the reception party.

Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy look classy in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @aprilsveriown

Tracy Osei looked elegant in a Barbie-inspired ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup to compliment her look as she posed with her husband and Despite Media's Fadda Dickson.

To celebrate her husband's birthday, Tracy Osei shared these lovely photos on social media with this caption;

My KING, As you begin this new year, I pray for open heavens over your life. Good health, long life, wealth. May God supply all your needs according to his riches in glory. Happy birthday Okunu pa! M’ade pa, Kofi Asante ❤️❤️❤️

Ghanaian lawyer Kennedy Osei looked regal in a classy black ensemble with gold butterfly embellishments that he paired with a matching Mobutu hat.

The General Manager of Despite Media Group, Kennedy Osei's outfits for Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding were designed by his wife, Tracy Osei.

Check out the photos below;

Tracy Osei looks ethereal in a white lace dress at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding

Ghanaian fashion influencer Tracy Osei looked exquisite in a white sleeveless dress and a stunning gele at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding ceremony.

Tracy Osei wore expensive designer shoes that matched her clutch purse at the reception party.

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's stunning look at Dr Ofori Sarpong's wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Mabelskollection stated:

Ntafo) maame elegance at its peak

Rajalee stated:

Tray Slay!!❤️

am_the_chosen stated:

Wow wow!

afia_npp stated:

Fine, fine wine ❤️❤️

fabrics__and__beyond stated:

Real Queen love you

nostalgia_gabbs stated:

And looking STUNNING while doing it !!!!

maa_abena_sam stated:

Beautiful & stunning ❤️

Loretta. Adjei stated:

Lovely and cute

The. ellamaeofficial stated:

Okay Mama Tee

fx._kobby stated:

Our Queen ❤️❤️

gh_pinky stated:

Just keep the dress for me

Dr Ofori Sarpong's Daughter Walks Down The Aisle In White Corseted Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the daughter of Dr Ofori Sarpong, who has captured Ghanaians' hearts with her bridal style as she dons a white corseted gown with 3D flowers for her white wedding.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong looked sophisticated in subtle makeup and a beautiful frontal hairdo for her traditional and white wedding ceremony.

At their lavish wedding, Mandy and George Locher couldn't stop looking at each other.

