Felicia Osei shared adorable videos and pictures of the day she met Delay backstage at the newly released talk show Kasa No Yɛ More

A video from the carousel post shows Delay talking about Felicia Osei being taller than her, which got many laughing hard

Many people talked about Felicia Osei meeting her role model Delay and how beautiful they looked in the pictures

TikTok star and Onua TV/FM presenter Felicia Osei met the seasoned presenter Delay, which has excited many Ghanaians on social media.

Felicia Osei and Delay hang out. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei meets Delay on the set of Kasa No Yɛ More

Felicia Osei met on the set of a recently aired TV show produced by the latter titled Kasa No Yɛ More.

In the carousel post Felicia Osei posted was a video captured when they were posing for pictures. In the video, Delay talked about Felicia Osei being taller than her and, in jest, told her to take a step down. This resulted in Delay being taller than Felicia Osei in the pictures.

Felicia Osei's outfit

Felicia Osei looked gorgeous in an all-pink attire. She wore a pink top with peplum ends and a long skirt with ruffle ends.

Her frontal lace wig was styled in a ponytail, and the edges were perfectly curled. She wore black heel sandals that added some spice to her entire look.

Delay's outfit

Delay wore a leopard print mini dress with two layered bottoms, mid-length sleeves and a v-shaped neckline. She styled her dress with a waist belt.

She rocked a braided wig parted on the side and styled into a bun. She wore white sneakers to match her dress.

Below is a carousel post of Felicia Osei's meeting Delay on the Kasa No Yɛ More set.

Ghanaians react to videos and pictures of Felicia Osei meeting Delay

Many people were excited that Felicia Osei met her role model, Delay as they termed them as twins. Others also talked about how beautiful they looked in the pictures.

Others also said the video where Delay spoke about Felicia Osei being taller than her, made them laugh hard.

wesleykessegh

Two of my favourite people in one video

maameafia_1

Awww Delay is the as3 woawa aky3n me for me???

eugenestonezy

Eeii you tall pass Delay

nana_jemfy

Delay talking to Delay

juiscy_vibez

MOST BEAUTIFUL PICTURE

kwamz_kwap

enti way3 saa, u finally met with ur twin@

realjhib

6th slide. Boss Lady ankasa ❤️

derichwive

Feli cos u want us to watch all the slide, so u say is the last slide for u, s3 i catch u @osei__felicia

