Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been trending on social media recently.

The trend follows claims by Afia Schwarzenegger that she once had an affair with the businessman and politician.

As it has been widely reported, Schwar made those claims and even more about Wontumi during an online banter with Delay.

Chairman Wontumi's wife has popped up in a video Photo source: @starrfmgh, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Amid the saga, a video of Chairman Wontumi's wife, known as Michelin, has surfaced on social media showing her to be a pretty lady.

In the video which was sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, Wontumi's wife who is known as Michelin aka Sugar Wontumi was seen standing beside a black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Wearing a spotted green and white outfit, Mrs Wontumi matched her look with a beautiful YSL bag which was also green in colour.

The beautiful-looking Michelin twisted and turned around in the video while still standing beside the which had a customised license plate with Wontumi's initials.

A hype woman who probably took the video could be heard cheering Wontumi's wife on saying "you look, beautiful darling."

Chairman Wontumi sues Afia Schwar for GHC2m

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has sued Afia Schwarzenegger GHc2 million for allegedly defaming him.

Chairman Wontumi in his suit through Lawyer Maurice Ampaw is denying Schwar's allegations of an affair between them.

Afia Schwar curses Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw

The suit from Wontumi comes after Schwar rained curses on him and Maurice Ampaw on social media for denying her allegations.

Schwar, was seen invoking deities including Antoa and Ayanta on Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, and lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

Source: YEN.com.gh