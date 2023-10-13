Slim Buster, in a conversation with blogger Zionfelix, shared some of the challenges associated with living in London and how some Ghanaians there behave

The musician revealed that many Ghanaians in the city behave wickedly towards their fellow Ghanaians and shared instances he witnessed this

The artiste mentioned that many Ghanaians living in the cities prey on newbies and their innocence and make money off them when they reach out for help

Ghanaian musician Slim Buster sat down with popular blogger Zionfelix to shed light on the challenges faced by Ghanaians living in London and some unsettling behaviours within the Ghanaian community there.

Slim Buster, who is regarded as a legend in the highlife and hiplife music space, opened up about the difficulties many Ghanaians encounter when living in London. One of the most concerning issues he discussed was the unkind behaviour exhibited by some Ghanaians towards their fellow countrymen and women.

The artiste highlighted instances where Ghanaians in the city acted in a malicious manner towards their own people. He shared that some individuals would prey on the innocence of Ghanaian newcomers, exploiting their vulnerability for financial gain when they sought assistance.

In one startling revelation, Slim Buster recounted a personal experience where he witnessed a Ghanaian charging over 600 pounds each to six people for a single room rental. This exorbitant charge was a clear exploitation of their fellow Ghanaians' desperation to find accommodation in London.

He went on to warn Ghanaians who were interested in relocating to London to be very careful of their countrymen and advised them to educate themselves on the dos and don'ts of the land.

Slim Buster also warned about cost of living

In a related story, Slim Buster also opened up about life in London, its perks and its difficulties, revealing that life generally was not rosy in the city.

The musician said to live a comfortable life in London, one has to live within their means and not lavishly.

The artiste warned Ghanaians who want to relocate to London to avoid the city if they have a mindset of living lavishly.

