Former beauty queen Akua GMB celebrated attaining 35 years old at her birthday party inside Country Club, Trassaco, in Accra

She hosted famous personalities such as MzGee, Kwame A Plus, and a few others at the well-organised occasion

YEN.com.gh has seen videos from the lavish bash making the rounds online and shares some in this publication

Former beauty queen and businesswoman Akua GMB, real name Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, hosted a birthday party to commemorate her 35th birthday.

The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner had earlier delivered stunning pictures on her socials to mark the day. She credited God for her new age with the breathtaking frames on her vibrant Instagram account on Wednesday, October 11.

Akua GMB hosts MzGee and Kwame A Plus at her lavish 35th birthday party. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

The former beauty queen celebrated her new age with a party on Friday, October 13, hosting famous personalities such as the media star MzGee, 2024 parliamentary hopeful Kwame A Plus, and Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, inside Country Club, Trassaco, in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

YEN.com.gh has spotted some warm-hearted videos of the guests bonding, making merry, and creating beautiful memories together. One had a fan named herbeauty_by_anima saying, ''I so love this beautiful and classy lady.''

See the clips below:

1. When the woman of the moment, Akua GMB, arrived at her 35th birthday party inside Country Club, Trassaco

2. Cake-cutting moment at the 35th birthday party of former GMB Queen and TV personality Akua GMB

3. When Kwame A Plus arrived to celebrate the 35th birthday of Akua GMB at her party

4. Media star MzGee and TV personality Akua GMB spend time together at the latter's birthday party

Bawumia marks his birthday at Kumasi Children's Home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia celebrated his 60th birthday at the Kumasi Children's Home on Saturday, October 7.

He kicked off his day with early morning prayers before joining the orphanage to put smiles on their faces.

Handlers of his socials gave his followers a glimpse of the beautiful memories the vice-president created with the kids and the donated food items to the charity. Bawumia visited the charity home with the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, and some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

