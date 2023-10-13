A Dutch officer recognised the faces of Ras Nene's team as they conversed on the street of the Netherlands

The officer stated that he recognised their faces from the television

The video got many people laughing hard as they watched the team interact with the officer

A video of a Dutch police officer recognising the faces of Kumawood actors Kyekyeku, 39 Forty, and Papa Kumasi and the rest of Ras Nene's team on the street of the Netherlands has melted many hearts.

Ras Nene and his team in the Netherlands. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Dutch police officer recalls Kyekyeku, 39 Forty And Papa Kumasi and the team from TV

In the video, Kyekyeku, 39 Forty, Papa Kumasi and the rest of Ras Nene's team were having a conversation when the Dutch police officer stopped to chat with them.

The officer noted that he recognised them from the television as he smiled while shaking their hands.

The adorable video was shared on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

Video of the Dutch Police Officer bumping into Kyekyeku, 39 Forty and Papa Kumasi on the street in the Netherlands.

Fans shared their thoughts on the video

While many others saw the video to be a beautiful one, others were of the view that it was wrong for 123 to have told the police officer that Kyekyeku was an armed robber.

Below are some of the comments from people:

equiablackbeauty said:

He said they are famous ❤️❤️

awuramasaniches said:

This is so beautiful to watch ❤️

borgnation_mc said:

That dude that mentioned "armed robber" wasn't serious. You can't just play with anything in the white man's land.

tierro2010 said:

German Koti will never do this da, everyday dem serious ooo bitte bitte hallo hallo hahaha

kwabenakusikabobo said:

39 Ibi play, but you can’t play with things like that for oyibo land. That was very stupid.

kwabenakusikabobo said:

123 they are armed robber

manager_kojo said:

Not in Deutschland

richgift.travels said:

This beautiful…wow

Ras Nene and his team arrive in Amsterdam ahead of a European tour

YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene, Kyekyeku and the entire team were spotted, in a video, at an airport in Amsterdam wheeling their luggage and teeming with excitement as they landed on European soil.

Many Ghanaians were excited about their new project as they wished them well.

Source: YEN.com.gh