Idris Elba has released a documentary he did when he visited Kumasi some months back and praised the Ashanti Kingdom

The UK-born Ghanaian actor said the Ashanti Kingdom was rich in gold and still had the mineral resource as the epicentre of their culture

Many Ghanaians were happy to see the PR that the Ashanti Kingdom was getting and expressed how much they loved Ashanti culture

UK-born Ghanaian actor Idris Elba has released a documentary chronicling his visit to the Ashanti Kingdom several months ago.

In this documentary, the charismatic actor expressed his admiration for the Ashanti culture and its historical significance, particularly the history of gold in the region.

Elba made the journey to Kumasi, the heart of the Ashanti Kingdom, where he delved into the vibrant culture and traditions of the Ashanti people. The documentary, which has already garnered significant attention, throws light on the rich history and resources of the Ashanti Kingdom.

During his visit, Idris Elba marvelled at the Ashanti Kingdom's deep connection to gold. He noted that gold, aside from being a valuable resource, was woven into the very fabric of Ashanti culture. The Ashanti Kingdom, renowned for its historical gold reserves, continues to regard this precious metal as an essential part of its heritage.

Ghanaians hail the Ashanti Kingdom

Oliver King said:

Asantes indeed have a history from the then Ghana Empire where Kumbi Saleh and Timbuktu was present, which is still even present till this day...❣

Chris/ reacted:

“Anywhere Asante goes, It will flourish” - OKOMFO Anokye✊

clararedmond547 commented:

This documentary is absolutely amazing. It can be seen on YouTube.

Idris Elba hails Abraham Attah

In an older story, Idris Elba spoke highly of Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah in an interview at a Kumasi-based radio station.

According to Idris Elba, he cried when watching Beasts of No Nation as he commended Abraham Attah for the incredible role he played in the movie and the display of his talent.

Idris Elba was also captured filming a movie on the streets of Ghana as a fan sneaked to record the moment and share it online.

