Kofi Kingston, in a video, was spotted in Ghana, hanging out with the local people who were excited to see him

In the video, a crowd of people followed the WWE superstar around as he spent time in the country where he traces his roots

In the comment section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, Ghanaians expressed happiness at the superstar coming back home

Famous WWE superstar Kofi Kingston, in a video, was spotted in Ghana, his homeland, spending time with the local people. A video capturing the special visit has made many Ghanaians happy.

Kofi Kingston, WWE Superstar Spotted In Ghana Photo Source: lonzy121

Source: TikTok

The video, which was shared on TikTok, captured the happiness that accompanied Kingston's arrival in Ghana. Crowds of excited locals gathered around the WWE sensation, creating an entourage that trailed him throughout his visit. Kingston seemed equally happy engaging with his fans on the streets of Ghana.

Kofi Kingston, whose real name is Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah, has always maintained a strong connection to his Ghanaian roots. Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Kingston moved to the United States at a young age but has often spoken proudly about his Ghanaian heritage. This homecoming marked a moment for the WWE superstar as he reconnected with his family's cultural origins.

Kofi Kingston wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lawrenceanarfi said:

You people dey act give we for WWE Siafoc

dandy commented:

ebi look alike or ebi him self this country is full of look alike

Mcdesert reacted:

Atwima takyiman people will never sleep today

user7819718741995 commented:

Can this guy fight again?omo taretare no dodo

DJ Switch back in Ghana

In another story, DJ Switch recently returned to Ghana from the US and seems to be enjoying her return as she partook in viral dances.

In one of her dance videos, which she shared on her TikTok, the young lady looked all grown up as she happily danced.

DJ Switch, who was a little girl when she won TV3's Talented Kidz show, had many Ghanaians admiring how tall she was now.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh