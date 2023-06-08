Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste Camidoh has been nominated for the 2023 BET Best New International Act

The Sugarcane singer was nominated alongside Nigeria's Asake, France's Maureen, and six other artistes

Camidoh's manager, George Britton, has celebrated the new feat of his artiste with a post on social media

Ghanaian singer Camidoh, known in private life as Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, has been nominated for the 2023 BET Awards.

Camidoh has been nominated for the Best New International Act (Viewer's Choice) category for the awards which is slated for Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The Sugarcane singer's nomination was announced in a statement released on the official website of BET on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Camidoh has received his first-ever BET nomination Photo source: @georgebritton, @camidoh

Source: Instagram

Camidoh faces off with Asake for BET 2023 award

According to the nominees' list, Camidoh is going against Nigeria's Asake for the same award.

Other nominees are UK's Flo and Raye, Cameroon's Libianca, France's Maureen and Werenoi, Brazil's MC Ryan SP, and South Africa's Pabu Cooper.

Manager of Camidoh reacts to his nomination

The manager of Camidoh, George Britton also took to social media to announce the nomination of his artiste.

An excited Britton shared photos of Camidoh and the list of nominees saying:

Congratulations to Camidoh and the team for the BET Best New International Act nomination!!!

Camidoh's manager was optimistic about a VGMA 2023 win

Meanwhile, Camidoh was recently nominated for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

His manager had been confident about his artiste winning all or most of the awards he had been nominated for

In an interview, Britton had indicated that among all other artistes who had been nominated for the same category, the only artiste he saw as a threat was Black Sherif.

He added that being nominated for the Artiste of the Year meant Camidoh was a step closer to winning the ultimate award.

Source: YEN.com.gh