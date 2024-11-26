Yaw Dabo, in a social media post, shared a video of himself holding hands with a beautiful white woman as he escorted her to her car

The Kumawood actor wished the mystery woman a happy birthday with a short and simple message, referring to her as a 'baby girl'

Yaw Dabo's social media post triggered reactions from many Ghanaians, who flooded the comment section to share their opinion

Diminutive Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo courted attention after he flaunted a beautiful white woman on social media.

Actor Yaw Dabo flaunts a beautiful white woman as she celebrates her birthday. Photo source: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

Yaw Dabo flaunts beautiful white woman

Yaw Dabo took to his official TikTok page to share a nine-second video of himself with the white lady as she celebrated her birthday.

The video showed the comic actor, who recently praised and begged Dr Osei Kwame Despite for his newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck, holding hands with the unidentified woman as he walked into a parking lot in Ghana.

Yaw Dabo and the mystery lady conversed with each other as the diminutive actor escorted her to her car, which was parked on the premises.

In the video's caption, the Kumawood actor wished the lady a happy birthday and referred to her as "baby girl" in a short and simple message.

Yaw Dabo wrote:

"Happy Birthday to you Baby Girl 🎂God bless your new age 😍🥂."

Watch the video below:

Yaw Dabo's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Yaw Dabo's video below:

_Odeneho Lounash commented:

"My sister in-law✌✌🥰🥰🥰."

FLORA SERWAA said:

"Blessed birthday to her🎂🎊🍾🍷."

G.E Business Connect commented:

"No wonder."

user4053837540031 said:

"Great man at work."

Yaw Dabo speaks against attacks on Kufuor

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo criticised the verbal attacks former President John Agyekum Kufuor received following his endorsement of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 presidential elections.

The Kumawood actor expressed his disappointment over comments made by Dela Edem, an NDC communicator, who allegedly used offensive language, including remarks about the former president's disability.

Yaw Dabo described the comments as inappropriate and disrespectful, emphasising the need for civility when addressing national figures like John Agyekum. He questioned the moral grounds for attacking an elderly and esteemed individual simply for expressing his political views.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh