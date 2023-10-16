Ibrahim Mahama flaunts over 100 trucks in a video, which he had to pay $4 million as duty for each of them

He said that the trucks would be a total of 200 by December 2023

Many people were awed at how much he was spending on the trucks, while others hoped to work at his mining company one day

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama revealed that he paid $4 million each as duty for the over 100 trucks he has acquired for his mining company, Engineers and Planners.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts over 100 trucks in video

In the post's caption, Ibrahim Mahama revealed that he is acquiring more trucks for his mining company, Engineers and Planners.

He disclosed that over 100 trucks have arrived safely in the country. However, the Ghanaian millionaire said that there would be a total of 200 trucks by December 2023.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunted the trucks in a video on his Instagram page and urged his fans to do the calculations since the duty on each truck cost $4 million.

Engineers and Planners fleet of mining trucks, numbered over 100 and counting, God willing, by December 2023, it will be 200 trucks, estimated cost for one truck (duty paid) in Ghana is about $4m …. Just do the maths. @caterpillarinc @dzatacements @catmining

Disclosing the brand of the truck, he tagged the company's Instagram page, Caterpillar, @caterpillarinc.

Video of the over 100 trucks Ibrahim Mahama has acquired for his mining company.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Ibrahim Mahama's expensive trucks

Many were awed at the duty Ibrahim Mahama paid to get the trucks into the country. Others were hopeful that they would be employed at his firm after their engineering degree.

jerry_champman said:

Hopefully, after my degree in HSE, I will try my luck and apply as an HSE officer here

imorokamal said:

May we all be great one Day and more successful enough to look back and elevate others

iykedbillion said:

Thank you, sir, and I know this will boost the employment rate too in Ghana. God bless you

iykedbillion said:

$4m × 200= $800,000,000. You hold, brother! Na billionaire u be! We are coming!!!

bigdawg_way said:

I want to learn how to drive this truck. I have been searching for a while now for any help with contacts or schools

ely_elisec said:

May God of Ibrahim locate me. Whatever prayers he prays, Amen

geeondrumz said:

Buh, daddy, where does all that money go...cos $4MILLIONS should at least stabilise our economy, kakra..ei hmm

Ibrahim Mahama dedicates excavator worth over GH¢60 million to late mum

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama bought an excavator and dedicated it to his late mother, Davi Joyce Tamakloe.

Flaunting it in a video he shared on his Instagram page, the machine was a new Liberher 9400 excavator, numbered EX 072.

John Dumelo and many other Ghanaians applauded him for the heartwarming gesture.

