Stephen Appiah and Robert Tetteh Coleman donated a truckload of items to displaced persons who are victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage

Videos from their trip to the town have emerged as many commend them for helping the victims

They also toured the town to see the impact of the spillage

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, and the CEO of Wembley Sports Construction LTD Robert Tetteh Coleman donated relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Stephen Appiah and Robert Tetteh Coleman donate to Mepe residents

Stephen Appiah and Robert Tetteh Coleman visited Mepe on October 25, 2023, to donate relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

They arrived with a truck filled with food supplies and dispensary items to support the displaced persons.

North Tongu MP Samual Okudzeto Ablakwa and the chief welcomed them to the town, received the items and thanked them for donating.

As part of their trip to the town, they took a tour to see the damage the spillage had caused with the assistance of the military and the help of a boat.

Arrival of Stephen Appiah with Nathaniel Attoh and Robert Tetteh Coleman at Mepe to donate and witness the effect of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the chief welcomes them to the town.

Stephen Appiah, Nathaniel Attoh and Robert Tetteh Coleman take a tour of the town to assess the damage of the spillage.

Ghanaians applaud Stephen Appiah and his team for the donation

Ghanaians commended Stephen Appiah, Robert Coleman and their team for donating items to the displaced persons at Mepe.

Others also commended Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa for spearheading the distribution of the donated items.

taggor1 said:

Stephen has been doing this for 15 years….he always supports people when the need arises…God bless him.

gyasi.___ said:

Wey president dey talk say them no vote give am so he no Dey care Eii Ghana. If we no help wonna body we go suffer.

ann_angel_collection said:

MP of the year

kwakumawuli9867 said:

Blessed u capito.

jayzzel_marvin said:

The whole town is a reservoir… let’s treat it as such… relocate them now…

jayzzel_marvin said:

One village one Dam....Addo n Co de3 we for lash dem waaaa

Ibrahim Mahama's 4 trucks packed with relief items to Mepe victims

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama followed in the steps of his brother Former President John Dramani Mahama and donated to the people of Mepe.

He arrived at the town with four trucks loaded with relief items for the displaced victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The items included 20,000 bags of 5kg rice, 24,000 cans of mackerel, 12,000 bottles of cooking oil, 400 packs of water and 1,000 student mattresses.

