Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama donated relief items to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage

The items were received by Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Paramount Chief of Bator, the people and other dignitaries

Many people have hailed Ibrahim Mahama for the massive donation as photos emerge on social media

CEO of Engineers and Planners and Dzata Cement, Ibrahim Mahama, donated relief items to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Ibrahim Mahama donates to Akosombo Dam spillage victims. Image Credit: @ibrahim_mahama_71 @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim donates to Akosombo Dam spillage victims

Ibrahim Mahama and his team donated relief items to persons living in the affected constituencies: Central, South and North Tongu and Keta.

The items included 20,000 bags of 5kg rice, 24,000 cans of mackerel, 12,000 bottles of cooking oil, 400 packs of water and 1,000 student mattresses.

Photos from the donation exercise have surfaced on social media as the business magnate presented the items to the area's chief, the queen mothers, and the District Chief Executive (DCE).

Also, Members of Parliaments (MPs), representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the residents of the affected communities welcomed Ibrahim Mahama and his team.

MP for North Tongu, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on behalf of the MPs in the affected communities, thanked Mr Mahama and assured him of equity in the distribution of the items.

Also, the Paramount Chief of Bator, Torgbega Patamia Dzekley VII, thanked Ibrahim Mahama for coming to their aid in these challenging times.

Photos from the donation exercise by Ibrahim Mahama to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

More photos from the donation exercise done by Ibrahim Mahama.

Ghanaians hail Ibrahim Mahama for his generous donation

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians to the generous donation made by Ibrahim Mahama and his team.

kwamecharlesgh said:

This guy just makes the government look stupid. This is what donations look like

safowaa410 said:

this man doing wonders...waaaaw God bless the Ibrahims

qwekuwitit said:

wow!! And what did the president do again? This is how you serve your nation. Thank you IM!!

emma_ghunney said:

The Mahamas are kind people

valerievels said:

May God continue Blessing him. He does it big each time

juniorsolomon7280 said:

Massive blessings for your kindness @ Ibrahim Mahama

kwabenatrustee1 said:

God bless you Mr Ibrahim

More photos shared by Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa on his X page.

Ibrahim Mahama reveals he paid $4m each for 200 trucks for his mining company

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama shared a video of several tracks owned by his mining company, Engineers and Planners.

He said the trucks would be 200 by December 2023, and each cost $4 million.

Many people were awed at how much he was spending on the trucks, while others hoped to work at his mining company one day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh