The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has accused the National cathedral of profligate expenditure

The NDC MP has detailed how the secretariat spent GH¢790,845.27 on 2 Bible symposia at the Kempinski hotel

He says such lavishness underscores the fact that the secretariat cannot use private donations to complete the project

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the member of parliament for North Tongu has detailed how the National cathedral secretariat engaged in lavish spending during a recent event.

According to the NDC MP, the secretariat spent a whopping GH¢790,845.27 on 2 Bible symposia held at the Kempinski hotel.

L-R: Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and an artist impression of the National cathedral Image Credit: @samokudzeto.ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Okudzeto Ablakwa Accuses National Cathedral Secretariat Of Lavishness

He says the move makes it entirely impossible for the secretariat to marshall private resources for the construction of the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to his Twitter handle, the ranking member of parliament’s foreign affairs committee said the Secretariat after realizing GHS794,990.01 from a recent fundraising event held in the United States of America spent over 90% of it on the two events.

He said the profligacy of the secretariat underscores the fact that it cannot use private donations to complete the project.

“Can we trust the National Cathedral Secretariat to use private donations to complete Prez Akufo-Addo’s Cathedral by 2024 when this Secretariat raised GHS794,990.01 from its US fundraiser only to spend GHS790,845.27 at Kempinski leaving a measly GHS4,144 for actual construction?”

The post has elicited responses from his followers some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@AmponsahDei

The cathedral will be built despite your shameful attitude. So stop your unnecessary argument, you are embarrassing yourself if you think you are gaining reputation out of your propaganda.

@baidoo_pius

Please you said they shouldn’t use state funds and that won’t be done, trusting them to use private isn’t your matter now. Allow them to work and have faith.

@DwomohSammykusi

You complained that state money shldnt be used and even went ahead to block any form of state funding. Good! Now they are doing their private fundraising and you are also dragging them. What at all do you want from them

@atoNueki

I wonder the people on this secretariat. Spending that much on a symposium. Did God himself attend it??

National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo Donates GH₵‎100k; Vows To Complete Edifice

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo had reiterated his commitment to ensuring the National Cathedral is built for the glory of God.

According to him, despite the numerous criticisms the edifice will be completed before he exits power.

He said with the needed support from the Christian community and well-meaning Ghanaians, the promise he made to God will be fulfilled.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh