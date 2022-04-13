Who is Medikal? All you need to know about the Ghanaian hip hop musician

The Ghanaian music industry is full of amazing talent, producing renowned artists like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Efya, and Juliet Ibrahim. However, one musician has been lighting up the industry for the past few years – Medikal. What exactly do you know about him?

Medikal burst into the limelight in 2017 after garnering the most nominations for the Ghanaian Music Awards. He has several hit songs to his name and collaborations with some of the biggest talents in Africa.

Where is Medikal from?

Samuel Adu Frimpong is from Accra, Ghana. He was born and grew up in Anyaa Sowutuom (popularly known as Sowutuom), a suburb town in the city. He is the son of Portia Lamptey and James Frimpong. His mother is supportive of the musician's career. Samuel has a younger sister, Patra Adwoa Frimpong.

He attended Odorgonno Senior High School, attaining a high secondary school certificate. Interestingly, Samuel started singing at a young age and rapped when he was in high school. At the time, he was singing about doctors, surgeons, and the medical profession. As a result, his friends nicknamed him Medikal, which he adopted as his stage name when he started performing professionally.

How old is Medikal?

The musician was born on 4 April 1993, making him 29 years old.

Medikal’s career progress

Samuel started singing professionally while still in high school around 2008. However, he struggled to find enough funds to record his songs as a student. It wasn't until 2010 when AMG Business record label signed him.

1st album

In December 2012, he released his first project, a mix-tape album, MediKatioN Vol. 1. In 2017, Samuel released his debut album, DISTURBATION. It comprised 22 songs and included singles released over a wide period after the release of his mixtape. Examples include:

Too Risky (featuring Sister Deborah)

(featuring Sister Deborah) Ghost (featuring Pappy Kojo)

(featuring Pappy Kojo) Confirm (ft. Sarkodie)

The album was a hit and garnered him several nominations during the 2017 Ghana Music Awards.

2nd and 3rd album

Samuel’s next big project was the 2019 extended play album, The Plug. It was followed by his second album, Island in 2020, and another one, The Truth, also the same year. The albums were a hit, with some of Medikal's songs attracting attention. Some of the hits from the albums include:

Street Code

Game Boy

La Hustle

4th album

In 2021, he released Abonten, his fourth album. It contained tracks such as Mon Bebe, By Heart Boy, Ayekoo, Stop It, Be Wind (ft. Shatta Wale), etc. Since then, he has continued to release single tracks.

Which are some of the latest tracks that the Ghanaian musician has released? Medikal’s Stubborn Academy (featuring Shatta Wale) is his most recent song. The video was released on February 2022 on YouTube, and it already has over 850k views at the time of writing. Other Medikal’s new songs include:

Accra

Mask Off

Oseiyie

Target

Nyame

Who is Medikal’s wife?

The Ghanaian musician is married to actress Fella Makafui. Despite moving around the same circles in the Ghana entertainment scenes, the couple met and started talking on Facebook, where they became friends.

Around 2018, Samuel and Fella came out to the public as a couple. On March 7 2020, they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. They have one daughter, Island, whom they welcomed just six months into their marriage.

Samuel's relationship with his wife started scandalously. When he met her, he was in a long-term relationship with fellow singer Deborah Owusu Bonsu (aka Sister Derby). After breaking up, Sister Derby alleged that he had cheated on her with Fella Makafui. As a result, Medikal received a lot of backlash from angered fans of the former couple.

What is Medikal’s net worth?

His estimated net worth is around $200,000 to $250,000. His fortune comes from his singing career; the musician has several trendy songs in Ghana. He is also likely to earn through his YouTube account and other avenues such as event appearances.

Medikal's fast facts

How old is Medikal? He is 29 years old. He was born on 4 April 1993. Where is Medikal from? He is from Accra, Ghana. He was born and grew up in Anyaa Sowutuom (popularly known as Sowutuom), a suburb town in the city. Is Medikal an Ashanti? There is not much information about Medikal's tribe of origin. Who is the father of Medikal? Medikal’s father is James Frimpong. In 2021, the musician wished him a happy birthday on social media by sharing an older family photo. What was Medikal's first song? Medikal's first project was a mixtape album, which he released in 2012 with tracks such as Here We Go Again and Down Wit Us. Is Medikal married? Yes, he is married to Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui. The couple tied the knot in 2020. They have one child, daughter Island, whom they welcomed in 2020. Has Medikal been arrested? He was arrested in 2021 for brandishing a firearm on his social media accounts. What happened to Medikal after the arrest? He was remanded in prison for five days before being present in a court, where he pled guilty to the charges. He was fined GH¢3,600 (or nine months’ imprisonment in the event of default). What is Medikal’s net worth? He is one of the most successful musicians in the Ghanaian music industry with a net worth of around $200,000 to $250,000.

Medikal's life story shows how someone can go from nothing to success through hard work and perseverance. In the beginning, the artist struggled to make ends meet or even record a song. However, within no time, he had won the hearts of many Ghanaian music fans with his impressive talent and hard work.

