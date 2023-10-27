Medikal has expressed his plans to fly 10 of his loyal fans from Ghana to London for his O2 Indigo concert in 2024

The musician, in a post on X, shared that he wanted a few of his fans from Ghana with him to witness the event as he makes history

In the comment section of the post, many fans expressed their enthusiasm to be part of the life-changing experience

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Medikal has announced his intention to bring ten of his most devoted fans from Ghana to London for his highly-anticipated O2 Indigo concert in 2024. He mentioned that he aims to share the historic moment with those who have supported him throughout his musical journey.

Medikal took to his social media, specifically X, to reveal his generous plan. He expressed his desire to have some of his Ghanaian fans right by his side during the significant event.

The response from fans was overwhelming. In the comment section of his post, supporters from all corners of Ghana expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Many thanked Medikal for his generosity and commitment to his fans.

Medikal excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@Rockcess_ commented:

Ei awurade my dream gonna happen mdk remember me

Obiaatrum reacted:

I can sing “We Made it” and “Suwutuom” does it qualify me boss in a huge fan

chinosmemoir said:

Me mome dier if dem give me heaven visa saf I no go go. I’m super proud of you though don. You low key inspired me for close to a decade. Got nothing but respect and love for you.

PhenomGh wrote:

My Planning & Plotting mindset to finally Jakpa go finally happen

Medikal talks about his album and his plans

In another story, Medikal spoke about his latest album and announced that he is readying to host his own concert at the O2 Indigo next year.

In an interview with media personality Bola Ray, the rapper revealed that the concert had been scheduled for May 3, 2024.

The rapper said his album was about enjoyment and people doing what they wanted to do and said he made the album when he was going through a lot in his personal life.

