Medikal has gone viral after he created a challenge for his hit song My Way which is off his Planning and Plotting album

In the video, he was seen eating butter bread with Coca-Cola while jumping around his mansion and the street

Many people shared diverse opinions on the challenge in the post's comment section

Multiple award-winning rapper Medikal has dropped the official challenge for his new song My Way, a song off his recently released Planning and Plotting album.

Medikal's My Way challenge goes viral. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Medikal drops My Way challenge on social media

In a video shared on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, Medikal was seen jumping around town.

The celebrated rapper held a 1.5 litre Coca-Cola bottle in one hand and a giant loaf of butter bread in another while he dined while dancing to his song, My Way.

He started from his plush mansion in Accra to the streets and travelled to Aburi and the town of Pokrom.

Video of Medikal jumping around town to his song with a loaf of bread in one hand and a 1.5L in another hand.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Medikal's My Way challenge

While many laughed at Medikal's actions in the video, others were not pleased with the trend as they advised him to promote his song with a different trend.

See some of the opinions from Ghanaians below:

ghkwaku said:

Ahh This Medikal #MyWayChallenge is on a whole different level

joeyy_crack said:

The way my mouth come give the Butter Bread errrr hmmm

pipino_555 said:

Na medikal nu nso w3gyimi saaa

lhunatik_gh said:

Smh. Ghanaian artistes need to do better.

iamphylxgh_ said:

The bread never finish!!!

iamekhow said:

Adey do from Dubai to Abu Dhabi

joyceannoryeboah said:

Herrrrrrr AMG

adepa8376 said:

No one will beat him, biaa; everything about that man is stupidity.

Fella Makafui and Wesley Kesse display fire moves to Medikal's song, Sokoo

In another related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Fella Makafui and TikTok star were spotted dancing to Medikal's song Sokoo in the video.

The dance moves were the official challenge for the song as they urged others to use it in their videos.

Ghanaians applauded Fella Makafui for being a supportive wife who does not flinch in promoting her husband's music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh