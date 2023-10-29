Gospel musician Joyce Blessing broke down in tears as she recounted past difficulties that prompted her to seek greener pastures elsewhere

The musician, however, said actor Akrobeto urged her to stay in Ghana and focus on rebuilding her brand

Fans of the Victory hit singer, who have watched her emotional meltdown many times, reacted to her video

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing had a meltdown as she recounted past difficulties that compelled the idea to relocate from Ghana for greener pastures.

The Victory hit singer recalled that she nurtured the idea of abandoning her career and moving out of the country during challenging moments.

She disclosed that it took actor/presenter Akwasi Boadi, famed as Akrobeto, to talk her out of it.

According to the singer, Akrobeto recommended her to stay in Ghana, citing his personal experience living outside the nation and returning to work in Ghana. The musician claimed that the actor stated that living and working in Ghana has been more beneficial.

Joyce Blessing broke down in tears while recalling her rise from shame to glory in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

''I went through difficulties that triggered the idea to abandon my career and leave the country for greener pastures," she said amidst tears.

"Akrobeto sat me down and advised me against leaving the country; he told me to 'reject the idea of abandoning my music career and leaving the country for abroad since he once travelled, and what God has done for him in Ghana far outweighs the prospects he had abroad,''' she recalled.

The musician said she does not know what the actor saw in him, but she heeded his advice, which has yielded positive results.

Joyce Blessing, with the moniker Unbreakable, has had a comeback in her music career with the release of her Victory song.

Watch her video below:

Reactions to the video of Joyce Blessing

Esi Odumah indicated:

Unbreakable ampa. Love u so much victory dey for u.

Nana Akua said:

Joyce Blessing, I love u so much.

Mina Virgo indicated:

Unbreakable forever.

Vivian.odame commented:

She always shows gratitude and appreciation to people who show her love and kindness. You're loved @unbreakablejb1.

Sayitall37 posted:

God, please give this soul @unbreakablejb1 happiness . I love you.

Gracieandorful said:

No matter what, God still loves u❤️.

Jonni_maks reacted:

Depression is real, and it has the power to render and depressed person helpless.

Miss_kukie_e commented:

I love this lady; she's a strong woman.

Ohenmaa_1 posted:

Always remember you are unbreakable by the grace of God.

Street hawker celebrates with Joyce Blessing's song

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who relocated to the UK has become a source of motivation to many people after she gave a hint of how life is treating her in the European country.

Taking to TikTok, @akosuagoddid joined the then-and-now challenge as she shared a clip that chronicled her massive transformation.

The clip, which had Joyce Blessing's famous tune Victory playing in the background, showed her working as a street hawker during her time in Ghana, where her facial expression sought to suggest that she was struggling financially.

