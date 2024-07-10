Zionfelix, in a video, was presented with a beautiful portrait drawing of him at the premises of his Zionfelix studios, and it put a broad smile on his face

Popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, in a video, was presented with a beautiful portrait by a talented young artist at his Zionfelix Studios. The video of the presentation showed Zionfelix smiling broadly, evidently appreciating the gift.

The artist revealed that it took him a month to complete the portrait. He explained that his motivation for drawing Zionfelix came from the blogger's dedication to helping emerging talents.

Zionfelix decided to share this special moment with his followers. He posted the video of the presentation on his Instagram page, which quickly went viral. His followers were impressed by the stunning likeness of the portrait

Zionfelix and talented artist warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

elorm_joachim said:

Fantastic. Hope it's not AI. Cos now chef Smith make our eyes open

bossladyherself_ commented:

You have got a new follower king_artistry❤️

gboadu620 said:

Let forget about the Pic, The guy is too fine

dokas_vgbb said:

It’s more handsome than zionfelix himself

elorm_joachim reacted:

Fantastic. Hope it's not AI. Cos now chef Smith make our eyes open

kritikal_music said:

From hair to toe but I’ve not seen any toe

she_loves_stonebwoyb commented:

Zion u are looking really good

