Kennedy Osei, son of business tycoon Osei Kwame Despite, was filmed singing with a choir at a surprise birthday breakfast for a man named Nat

The video shared on @menscookgh's Instagram account showed Kennedy holding a microphone and harmonizing with the choir, displaying his musical talent

As the General Manager of Despite Media, his active involvement in the event highlighted his musical abilities alongside his professional role

Kennedy Osei singing with a choir invited for an event Photo credit: @menscookgh Source: Instagram

Kennedy, who also serves as the General Manager of Despite Media and was recently named the Young Achiever Of the Year at the 2023 Ghana CEO Awards, enthusiastically joined the choir, holding a mic and dancing in sync with the singers.

His participation added a lively touch to the celebration, highlighting his musical flair alongside his managerial role within the media company.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from social media users. Read them below:

@miss.saka said:

It is beautiful to watch when it’s a rich man singing, people do this everyday here in Ghana

@nanaamagyedzi wrote:

This is beautiful to watch

@shees_vee said:

The John Teye in @_kennedyosei doing the most

@lindasthillls_hairsandfashion wrote:

It’s my dream to join this young club years to come, May it be fulfilled in Jesus name

@nasak_shoes__slippers_bags_hub said:

Who saw the moves of the guy in the check check long sleeve at the back

Kennedy Osei Celebrates Wife Tracy On Her Birthday: "May Your Grace Continue To Shine"

In April 2023, when Kennedy's wife celebrated her birthday, the lawyer sent a heartwarming message to his wife on social media.

Kennedy Osei celebrated his wife Tracy Osei with beautiful pictures on Instagram, dressed in all-black attires.

He wrote: Happy birthday, odo yewu @aprilsveriown. May your GRACE continue to SHINE ✨ and never dim. God bless you boo ❤️#GODFIRST

After she saw the post, Mrs Osei commented on her official Instagram account, @aprilsveriown, and thanked her lovely husband for his kind words.

Source: YEN.com.gh