Nana Ama McBrown has subtly addressed rumours about her marital crises, stating that she was a prize, so she was bound to be a target

In an Instagram post, the actress shared a photo of herself and captioned it with" You Are a Trophy So you are definitely going to be a Target"

Fans of the actress in the comment section encouraged McBrown to ignore the rumours and affirmed that she was indeed a prize

Renowned Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has taken to her Instagram to subtly address rumours surrounding her marital life. The beloved star shared a photo of herself along with a powerful caption that read,

You Are a Trophy, So you are definitely going to be a Target.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The message has attracted support from her fans and followers, who have been concerned about the speculations regarding her marriage. McBrown seemed to use this post as a means of addressing the ongoing gossip without directly engaging with it.

In the post, McBrown appeared confident and radiant, standing as a symbol of strength and self-assuredness. By referring to herself as a "trophy," she subtly emphasized her worth and the importance of maintaining self-esteem in the face of adversity.

The actress's Instagram followers immediately flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration. Many praised the actress for her ability to rise above the rumours and maintain her positive outlook.

Ghanaians support Mcbrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kofimensah128 said:

Deep caption ma'am. God bless you so much and you'll never go down. God has been with you since

de_prince33 reacted:

The queen will not respond to anyone but one word from her answers every thing oooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Mrs Mensah the one we know

akosua_becklyn_ wrote

Trophy Wife♥️♥️♥️Awurade ay3 wo s3 nkyene nti obiaaa p3 bi agu naduane mu

McBrown shows off ring

In another story, actress Nana Ama McBrown has released new photos online, assuring her fans that it is well with her.

There have been unending rumours in the past few days about McBrown's marriage being in trouble.

However, according to the actress, her followers should not listen to what other men are reporting.

