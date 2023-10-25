Actress Nana Ama McBrown has released new photos online, assuring her fans that it is well with her

There have been unending rumours in the past few days about McBrown's marriage being in trouble

However, according to the actress, her followers should not listen to what other men are reporting

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has released a refreshing message amid rumours that her marriage had hit the rocks.

There have been lingering rumours in the past few days that the actress' husband, Maxwell Mensah, was leaving her for another woman.

Without showing evidence, some rumour mongers claim that the Onua TV presenter had already moved out of her matrimonial home.

Nana Ama McBrown has subtly responded to divorce rumours Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

McBrown unperturbed by rumours

While the rumours linger on, McBrown seems not worried by them. She subtly implored her followers to ignore the stories in her latest post.

Sharing some photos on her Instagram page, the mother of one indicated that it was not prudent for people to rely on the reports of men because if God says ye, no one can say no. The photos showed her flaunting her wedding ring as well.

"Don't believe the report of men...if God says yes, no man can say," she said.

See the post below:

McBrown's subtle assurances

Before her latest post, McBrown had subtly assured her fans that all was well with her.

She shared some photos wearing a colourful African print dress. In her caption, the 46-year-old said:

"It is well...Have a good week."

Fans rally behind McBrown

Following the posts, some admirers of McBrown have assured her of their support and prayers, while others blamed bloggers.

globaladusafowah said:

A star is talked about ❤️ positive or negative is beautiful. The focus is being on top of the game ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love u maaaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️

alliaah.khofii said:

Ghanaians can talk ooo this woman is wearing her wedding and the bloggers and blogging what they herd

the_bernicefrance said:

Our prayers will always be with you. We still love you

agyeiwaa231 said:

God will see u through..look at ur daughter and always have reason to smile…u are loved queen

cookieteegh said:

Power House Blessed by God. . . God’s got you and we love you ❤️❤️

albyablord said:

WHO JAH BLESSS.... NO ONE...ABSOLUTELY NO ONE ...AMA MCBROWN PAPABI.... GYE NYAME

McBrown shares regrets about dating

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown has shared some regrets regarding her dating life before her fame.

She also spoke about the influence of friendships on one's life and how the past can affect the future.

Many people appreciated her advice and hailed her for her wisdom.

