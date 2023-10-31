Yaw Dabo, in a TikTok video, revealed the date of his soccer Academy's upcoming justify trials

The founder of Dabo Soccer Academy revealed that the trial would take place on November 4, 2023

The actor said the event would take place in Kumasi, Ahodwo and invited all talented footballers to be in attendance

Popular Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, made a special announcement in a TikTok that has excited a lot of Ghanaian youth looking for football opportunities. The actor revealed the date for the upcoming trials for his soccer academy, inviting all talented footballers to participate.

Dabo Soccer Academy Founder Announces Yaw Dabo Photo Source: samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

In the short video, Yaw Dabo announced that the trials for the Dabo Soccer Academy are set to take place on November 4, 2023.

He added that the location for the event will be Kumasi, Ahodwo, and promised a day of football action and talent scouting. Yaw Dabo made it clear in his video that the trials are open to all aspiring young footballers who believe in their skills and wish to be part of the Dabo Soccer Academy family.

The announcement has created excitement among many folks on social media, with young athletes and their families expressing their interest in the opportunity.

Yaw Dabo excites football fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dynamic silva said:

Please come and host some in Ashaiman too there are a lot of talented players in Ashaiman

Aaron McGrath commented:

Wise word from the general

musahdembele5532 reacted:

Thanks for your support ⚽⚽✌️✌️

kyeikwaku reacted:

I want you to help my brother to me please

C.K Taylor said:

Alright sir I'm bringing ma junior bro

Yaw Dabo speaks on how much he spends on players

In another story, Yaw Dabo earlier calculated the amount he spends on managing his players at the Dabo Soccer Academy.

The owner of the soccer academy said that the most expensive aspect of managing the business was food.

Yaw Dabo asked well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid and support him in giving the boys a future.

Source: YEN.com.gh